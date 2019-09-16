Denton (Texas) Guyer power forward JaKobe Coles took an official visit to Notre Dame over the weekend, and the four-star class of 2020 prospect left South Bend impressed with the Irish.



This was his second time at Notre Dame, with the first being back in June.

"Last visit, I didn't get to meet any of the players, so I got to meet the team and spend more time with the coaches," Coles told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "They showed me all around campus and meet all of the professors and more people I didn't get to meet last time."

