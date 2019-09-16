News More News
Four-Star PF JaKobe Coles Raves About Notre Dame Official Visit

Mike Singer
Denton (Texas) Guyer power forward JaKobe Coles took an official visit to Notre Dame over the weekend, and the four-star class of 2020 prospect left South Bend impressed with the Irish.

This was his second time at Notre Dame, with the first being back in June.

"Last visit, I didn't get to meet any of the players, so I got to meet the team and spend more time with the coaches," Coles told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "They showed me all around campus and meet all of the professors and more people I didn't get to meet last time."

