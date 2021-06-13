Four-Star OT Jake Taylor On Notre Dame Official Visit: ‘It Was Amazing’
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 offensive tackle Jake Taylor is a top of the board target for position coach Jeff Quinn and Co. Notre Dame rolled out the red carpet for the four-star prospect from Nevada, and it seemed they thoroughly impressed him during the visit.
Below is a Q&A with Taylor following his visit.
You’ve been talking to the Notre Dame staff for so long about this visit. So, how did it go?
Taylor: “It was amazing. Obviously, the history and tradition of the program was so fascinating to learn about. In going through the presentations, the lifetime opportunities that would be available with a Notre Dame degree – that’s amazing. Another aspect that I absolutely loved was that they compete in absolutely everything – on the field, in the classroom and weight room. They love to compete; I love that too.”
How was hanging out with the coaches? Who were you spending time with, and how was that?
Taylor: “I hung out with Coach [Trevor] Mendelson, Coach Quinn and Coach [Tommy] Rees; I talked to every coach basically. This morning, I had a meeting with Coach [Brian] Kelly about the visit. I absolutely love that coaching staff. They’re all nice and real, genuine people.”
What did you and Coach Kelly get to talk about?
Taylor: “He said, ‘Well Jake, you know we want you and need you, so it’s up to you if you feel the same back. Don’t make a rushed decision. I want you to go home, think about everything, and make a pros and cons list.’ In his opinion, he believes there will be more pros for Notre Dame than anywhere else.”
What was it like to finally meet Coach Quinn?
Taylor: “He’s such an amazing coach. He’s just a really funny, nice guy who cares about family. He’s amazing. Me, him, and Billy [Schrauth] hung out for most of our time on the visit.”
Was there anything that surprised you about your Notre Dame visit?
Taylor: “Probably the unity of the O-linemen. Everything they do, they do as one. They eat together; they hang out together. I was hanging out with my player host, Andrew Kristofic, and next thing you know, the rest of the offensive linemen walk in. I loved that aspect too.”
Oklahoma is this upcoming weekend. You already visited Alabama. Those two schools and Notre Dame consist of your final three. When will you commit?
Taylor: I can’t wait for my Oklahoma visit; I leave for that this Thursday. As far as decision time, it’s anywhere between the week of July 4 and the first day of senior year.”
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.