Four-Star OT Jake Taylor On Notre Dame Official Visit: ‘It Was Amazing’

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 offensive tackle Jake Taylor is a top of the board target for position coach Jeff Quinn and Co. Notre Dame rolled out the red carpet for the four-star prospect from Nevada, and it seemed they thoroughly impressed him during the visit. Below is a Q&A with Taylor following his visit.

The standout from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman had high remarks of his time in South Bend, Ind.

You’ve been talking to the Notre Dame staff for so long about this visit. So, how did it go? Taylor: “It was amazing. Obviously, the history and tradition of the program was so fascinating to learn about. In going through the presentations, the lifetime opportunities that would be available with a Notre Dame degree – that’s amazing. Another aspect that I absolutely loved was that they compete in absolutely everything – on the field, in the classroom and weight room. They love to compete; I love that too.” How was hanging out with the coaches? Who were you spending time with, and how was that? Taylor: “I hung out with Coach [Trevor] Mendelson, Coach Quinn and Coach [Tommy] Rees; I talked to every coach basically. This morning, I had a meeting with Coach [Brian] Kelly about the visit. I absolutely love that coaching staff. They’re all nice and real, genuine people.” What did you and Coach Kelly get to talk about?