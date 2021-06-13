 BlueAndGold - Four-Star OT Jake Taylor On Notre Dame Official Visit: ‘It Was Amazing’
Four-Star OT Jake Taylor On Notre Dame Official Visit: ‘It Was Amazing’

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 offensive tackle Jake Taylor is a top of the board target for position coach Jeff Quinn and Co. Notre Dame rolled out the red carpet for the four-star prospect from Nevada, and it seemed they thoroughly impressed him during the visit.

Below is a Q&A with Taylor following his visit.

The standout from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman had high remarks of his time in South Bend, Ind.
You’ve been talking to the Notre Dame staff for so long about this visit. So, how did it go?

Taylor: “It was amazing. Obviously, the history and tradition of the program was so fascinating to learn about. In going through the presentations, the lifetime opportunities that would be available with a Notre Dame degree – that’s amazing. Another aspect that I absolutely loved was that they compete in absolutely everything – on the field, in the classroom and weight room. They love to compete; I love that too.”

How was hanging out with the coaches? Who were you spending time with, and how was that?

Taylor: “I hung out with Coach [Trevor] Mendelson, Coach Quinn and Coach [Tommy] Rees; I talked to every coach basically. This morning, I had a meeting with Coach [Brian] Kelly about the visit. I absolutely love that coaching staff. They’re all nice and real, genuine people.”

What did you and Coach Kelly get to talk about?

Taylor: “He said, ‘Well Jake, you know we want you and need you, so it’s up to you if you feel the same back. Don’t make a rushed decision. I want you to go home, think about everything, and make a pros and cons list.’ In his opinion, he believes there will be more pros for Notre Dame than anywhere else.”

What was it like to finally meet Coach Quinn?

Taylor: “He’s such an amazing coach. He’s just a really funny, nice guy who cares about family. He’s amazing. Me, him, and Billy [Schrauth] hung out for most of our time on the visit.”

Was there anything that surprised you about your Notre Dame visit?

Taylor: “Probably the unity of the O-linemen. Everything they do, they do as one. They eat together; they hang out together. I was hanging out with my player host, Andrew Kristofic, and next thing you know, the rest of the offensive linemen walk in. I loved that aspect too.”

Oklahoma is this upcoming weekend. You already visited Alabama. Those two schools and Notre Dame consist of your final three. When will you commit?

Taylor: I can’t wait for my Oklahoma visit; I leave for that this Thursday. As far as decision time, it’s anywhere between the week of July 4 and the first day of senior year.”

----

{{ article.author_name }}