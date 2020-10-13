Heading into the Los Angeles Rivals Camp stop March 1, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman class of 2022 offensive tackle Jake Taylor held offers from Arizona State and Utah. He had a strong performance at the invite-only camp and impressed the Rivals’ staff. Taylor couldn’t have predicted what happened next. Offers from the likes of Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC came during the spring, and he is now up to 18 scholarship offers. “Over the quarantine, it just sparked up,” the 6-5, 260-pounder said. “The offers started rolling in. Even the first offer I got was a surprise.” Notre Dame is the latest school to offer the Rivals’ four-star recruit. It’s one that he’s excited about and certainly didn’t expect to happen so soon.

The Nevada product reacts to his new offer from the Irish and what's next. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“For it to come this early was a shocker to me. It’s the No. 1 offensive line school in the nation. They’re a great a school and it’s just unbelievable.” Taylor had been receiving camp and game invites from the Notre Dame staff for a year or two but hadn’t had much contact with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. That changed on Sunday night though when Taylor spoke with his potential college position coach. “It was more of us getting to know each other,” Taylor said. “My mom and dad were on the call too. It was a good 30-minute call to talk about ourselves.” Taylor reports that he and the Notre Dame staff are planning to have a Zoom call either Tuesday or Wednesday night. It will be for the Irish’s “Excellence Presentation” which goes over tons of academic information about Notre Dame. “I’m looking forward to getting to know them more and hearing all of the great stuff,” Taylor said. Bishop Gorman is one of the top prep programs nationally every year, and Notre Dame currently has four offers out to 2022 recruits at the school. Gorman’s defensive backs coach is Nicco Fertitta, who played defensive back and on special teams for the Fighting Irish from 2015-18. Taylor has spoken regularly with Fertitta recently about Notre Dame to learn more about the University.