BlueAndGold - Four-Star OT George Fitzpatrick Recaps Notre Dame Visit

Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek class of 2022 offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick has been taking self-guided tours to colleges that he’s considering among his nearly 30 scholarship offers. His latest trip was this past weekend, a stop at the University of Notre Dame. Fitzpatrick arrived in the Midwest on Friday night and toured Notre Dame’s campus on Saturday. He and his family left campus early on Sunday evening. “It was super fun,” Fitzpatrick said of his time at Notre Dame. “We couldn’t see any of the players or coaches, but it was cool to walk around the campus and get a vibe of the atmosphere and town. It was super cool.”

The Colorado native enjoyed a trip to South Bend, Ind. over the weekend. (Courtesy of the Fitzpatrick family)

Fitzpatrick enjoyed a meal at Bru Burger across the street of the south side of campus and hit all of the major landmarks at Notre Dame. “The history of the campus,” Fitzpatrick said when asked what stood out about Notre Dame. “There are some really old buildings there that look really cool. The whole campus is awesome. It has a really cool vibe, and I really liked it.” Fitzpatrick has taken visits to Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. The point of taking these self-guided tours is to help him decide which schools he will take summer official visits to. It seems that Notre Dame has a great chance to host him in June. “This definitely helped me realize what Notre Dame offers,” Fitzpatrick noted. “It moved Notre Dame up a couple spots on my officials list. They’re definitely up there.”