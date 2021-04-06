 BlueAndGold - Four-Star OT George Fitzpatrick Breaks Down Notre Dame, Timeline
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-06 09:36:17 -0500') }} football

Four-Star OT George Fitzpatrick Breaks Down Notre Dame, Timeline

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek class of 2022 offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick plans to trim his list down to 10 schools in the very near future, which will be a quality of life move as he holds around 30 scholarship offers.

“In the past couple of weeks, I’ve had in my mind that I wanted to narrow it down,” Fitzpatrick said. “I didn’t know if it’d be eight or 10 or 12, but 10 seems like the right number. I have great relationships with the 10 coaches, and I could see myself at those schools.”

The big-time tackle prospect from Colorado will be on Notre Dame's campus soon.
Fitzpatrick will get his first look at Notre Dame this weekend. He arrives in South Bend on Friday and heads back home on Sunday. His visit will be self-guided, as the NCAA’s dead period is still in place through the end of May.

