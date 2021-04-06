BlueAndGold - Four-Star OT George Fitzpatrick Breaks Down Notre Dame, Timeline

Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek class of 2022 offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick plans to trim his list down to 10 schools in the very near future, which will be a quality of life move as he holds around 30 scholarship offers.

“In the past couple of weeks, I’ve had in my mind that I wanted to narrow it down,” Fitzpatrick said. “I didn’t know if it’d be eight or 10 or 12, but 10 seems like the right number. I have great relationships with the 10 coaches, and I could see myself at those schools.”