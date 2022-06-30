Four-star OT Charles Jagusah commits to Notre Dame

Charles Jagusah didn't want a livestream or a commitment ceremony to announce his college decision. The four-star offensive tackle from Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic had different plans. “I’m just going to send out a tweet and go hit the weight room," Jagusah told Inside ND Sports on Wednesday. The 2023 recruit did exactly that Thursday morning when he shared his verbal commitment to Notre Dame on Twitter. The Irish beat out Michigan, Arkansas and Missouri, among others, in Jagusah's recruitment. He made official visits to all four schools in June. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

"I've been thinking about if for a couple weeks, and I was really split between Michigan and Notre Dame," Jagusah said. "I thought about it and woke up one day and was like, 'All right, I think I have it figured out.'" Jagusah received a scholarship offer from former Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn last August. He then attended the Notre Dame-USC game on Oct. 23 to get a better sense for the Irish. Notre Dame saw a staff shakeup when head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU in late November and Quinn wasn't brought back on new head coach Marcus Freeman's staff. But Jagusah remained a Notre Dame priority. That was clear when new offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, working at Notre Dame for a second time, showed up at Jagusah's school on the first day his hiring was made official in January. "From day one, he's been one of those guys you can depend on to get out and help you," Jagusah said. "If you have any questions for him, he's always there to help. He really wants to see guys get better, and that's the big thing for me."

Jagusah appreciated the success Hiestand had in his previous stint at Notre Dame (2012-17), in which he coached four eventual first-round picks and led the best offensive line in the country, as recognized by the Joe Moore Award, in 2017. “His résumé of the guys he’s developed shows what kind of a person he is and that he can get the best out of people," Jagusah said. "He finds the right guys that he knows he can develop. I think that could be me.” Rivals ranks the 6-foot-7, 312-pound Jagusah as the No. 10 offensive tackle and the No. 122 prospect overall in the 2023 class. "Jagusah is one of the most intriguing prospects in his class due to his physical gifts and upside," said Rivals national analyst Clint Cosgrove. "He has the frame, bend and athleticism to develop into a dominant offensive lineman at the next level. He is a (state) champion wrestler, has an old school work ethic and when everything comes together, he has a chance to be a very special player." Jagusah became the fifth offensive lineman to join Notre Dame's 2023 class following four-star offensive tackles Sam Pendleton, Sullivan Absher and Elijah Paige and three-star offensive guard Joe Otting. The Irish are up to 16 total commitments in the class, which is ranked No. 3 in the country by Rivals. Jagusah might be the most likely in Notre Dame's class to be the next great Hiestand disciple. “When I watched him on film," said Prep Football Report recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, "the balance is exceptional, (and so are) his feet, but he doesn't overpower guys yet. I think that will come with the strength training. He has as much potential as Mike McGlinchey and Ronnie Stanley. Working with Harry Hiestand means he could be a No. 1 draft choice in four years.”