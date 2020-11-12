Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy class of 2022 offensive tackle Ty Chan has seen his recruitment soar in the past several months. His first Power Five conference offer came from Boston College in June, and the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia and others have offered since.

“I’ve been very grateful and very humbled by everything I’ve been blessed with,” Chan said. “I don’t come from that much; not a lot of people get the same opportunities that I’ve been gifted with. It definitely is stressful though. I don’t know exactly when I want to commit, but it’s a lot on my plate.”

Chan is contemplating making a decision this fall but would like to wait to take visits. However, an article from CBS Sports on Wednesday reports that the NCAA’s dead period will be extended through April 15.