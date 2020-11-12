 Four-Star OL Ty Chan Details Recruitment, High Interest In Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 10:20:42 -0600') }} football

Four-Star OL Ty Chan Details Recruitment, High Interest In Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy class of 2022 offensive tackle Ty Chan has seen his recruitment soar in the past several months. His first Power Five conference offer came from Boston College in June, and the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia and others have offered since.

“I’ve been very grateful and very humbled by everything I’ve been blessed with,” Chan said. “I don’t come from that much; not a lot of people get the same opportunities that I’ve been gifted with. It definitely is stressful though. I don’t know exactly when I want to commit, but it’s a lot on my plate.”

Chan is contemplating making a decision this fall but would like to wait to take visits. However, an article from CBS Sports on Wednesday reports that the NCAA’s dead period will be extended through April 15.

The nation's No. 176 prospect is a big target for the Irish in the 2022 cycle.
The nation's No. 176 prospect is a big target for the Irish in the 2022 cycle. (Rivals.com)

To this point, Chan has not taken an actual recruiting visit. He was able to walk around Boston College’s campus in October, which he enjoyed, but due to the dead period, he was not able to see the coaching staff in person.

