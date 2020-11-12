Four-Star OL Ty Chan Details Recruitment, High Interest In Notre Dame
Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy class of 2022 offensive tackle Ty Chan has seen his recruitment soar in the past several months. His first Power Five conference offer came from Boston College in June, and the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia and others have offered since.
“I’ve been very grateful and very humbled by everything I’ve been blessed with,” Chan said. “I don’t come from that much; not a lot of people get the same opportunities that I’ve been gifted with. It definitely is stressful though. I don’t know exactly when I want to commit, but it’s a lot on my plate.”
Chan is contemplating making a decision this fall but would like to wait to take visits. However, an article from CBS Sports on Wednesday reports that the NCAA’s dead period will be extended through April 15.
To this point, Chan has not taken an actual recruiting visit. He was able to walk around Boston College’s campus in October, which he enjoyed, but due to the dead period, he was not able to see the coaching staff in person.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news