COVID-19 has made an impact on everyone in one way or another and college football recruiting is not exempt. Due to the pandemic, high school football players around the country have not been able to take recruiting visits to their potential future schools in nearly a year. Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek class of 2022 offensive lineman Jacob Sexton has been struggling with not being able to visit some of the schools he is considering in his decision but is hopeful for the future and is taking the opportunities afforded to him and making the best of them. There is hope that Sexton and the rest of the 2022 class will be able to take official visits in April when the recruiting dead period could come to its end.

Sexton is making the best of his recruiting situation and finding his future school. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“It has definitely been weird,” Sexton explained. “I wouldn’t say it is necessarily a bad thing though. A lot of schools have adapted to it and done virtual visits instead and I think that will be good for people later on in the future as well when they can’t make it onto campuses.” Oklahoma and Notre Dame are among the schools that Sexton is interested in and has already visited before, which is huge for him in terms of his recruitment and decision. “We got to go to a lot of football games before the dead period and even some of the camps I went to over the summer [of 2019] were great,” Sexton said. “I got to see some campuses fully, see where the good places are to eat, stuff like that.” Sexton has plans to narrow down his recruitment soon; he told BlueandGold.com that he plans to release a top five in the coming weeks. The aforementioned Oklahoma and Notre Dame look likely to be involved, but the talented lineman has plenty of offers to choose from. Sexton holds offers from Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Stanford and more. Two of Sexton’s offers, Alabama and Notre Dame, squared off in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff this past season and Sexton managed to see the matchup in person.