Four-Star OL Joey Tanona Locked In With Notre Dame
Zionsville (Ind.) High’s Joey Tanona, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 169 overall recruit and No. 25 offensive tackle in the 2022 class per Rivals, picked up an offer from Notre Dame in the spring among many other schools.
He isn’t one for the media spotlight, so his recruitment flew under the radar a bit. Many fans didn’t know about him until he made his commitment to the Irish public on July 25, picking Notre Dame over LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and others.
“It felt great,” Tanona said about making his college decision. “I’ve been a huge Notre Dame my entire life. Getting that off of my shoulders felt great.”
Notre Dame made sense for the in-state prospect for a number of reasons, but the moment it clicked for Tanona that push the Fighting Irish over the top was his connection with Blake Fisher and Pat Coogan, who are both offensive line commits for Brian Kelly’s program in the 2021 class.
