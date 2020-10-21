 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Grant Bingham Updates His Recruitment And Talks Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
football

Four-Star OL Grant Bingham Updates Recruitment, Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
The recruiting process has been steady for Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Grant Bingham. The four-star prospect is approaching 20 scholarship offers, and has those coaches, plus others who haven’t offered yet, reaching out to him often.

“It’s been interesting,” Bingham said of his recruitment in recent months. “I’m glad to see all of the coaches texting me. It’s better because I can get to know them more. It’s easier to build relationships with them.”

Among the schools in frequent contact with the 6-6, 302-pounder is Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue.

Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Grant Bingham and head coach Jim Matney
Grant Bingham (left) and Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney (right). (Tom Lemming)

Notre Dame is another school that Bingham has spoken with a good bit. Since the football season has started, Bingham hasn’t spoken with Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn quite as much, but they’re text messaging consistently, and Bingham cherished a Zoom call he had with his family and Quinn in September.

