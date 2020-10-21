The recruiting process has been steady for Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Grant Bingham. The four-star prospect is approaching 20 scholarship offers, and has those coaches, plus others who haven’t offered yet, reaching out to him often.

“It’s been interesting,” Bingham said of his recruitment in recent months. “I’m glad to see all of the coaches texting me. It’s better because I can get to know them more. It’s easier to build relationships with them.”

Among the schools in frequent contact with the 6-6, 302-pounder is Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue.