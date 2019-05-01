A key Notre Dame target, Gentry spoke exclusively with BGI about his recruiting process, the Fighting Irish and when he plans on making a decision.

Four-star Columbine (Colo.) offensive lineman Andrew Gentry is one of the highest rated offensive linemen in the 2020 recruiting class.

EJ: Before we get into recruiting, how has the offseason been going for you and what have you been working on?

AG: This offseason, I’ve been focusing a lot on cutting body fat and adding muscle. I’m also getting quicker and faster. I’m getting to the point where I’m really focusing on my technique rather than just going out there and playing. I’ve been working with (former NFL offensive lineman) Ryan Miller. I train with him on linemen specific things and speed training.

EJ: With Ryan Miller being a former NFL player, what have you picked up while working under him?

AG: It’s been awesome working with him. He’s super knowledgeable. He knows the game very well. He’s really smart. He was great as a lineman and also went to Columbine. He’s made a huge difference for me.