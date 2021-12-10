Four-star OL Billy Schrauth commits to Notre Dame over Wisconsin

Notre Dame just pulled off a massive recruiting win in the 2022 class. Pledge No. 23 of the cycle is in with Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth announcing his commitment to Notre Dame. “Notre Dame has always been my dream school,” Schrauth previously told BlueandGold.com. “I love the campus and everything about it. The history — it’s a special place. My whole family loves it there. It’s definitely special.”

Rivals rates Schrauth as the No. 3 recruit in Wisconsin, and the No. 4 offensive guard and No. 125 overall player nationally.

It was quite the interesting recruitment because Schrauth was long considered a Notre Dame lean dating back to last summer, and it seemed like just a matter of time before he would announce his pledge. However, he stayed patient and took official visits to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin in June. He visited Wisconsin for a game in early September, and all signs pointed strongly towards Schrauth committing to the Badgers. He held off from doing so and then attended Notre Dame’s 41-13 beatdown of Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago Sept. 25. Schrauth returned to Notre Dame to watch the Irish’s beat up USC 31-16, and the Irish pulled back ahead past Wisconsin. Schrauth stretched his recruitment much further than most expected, but it ended with a result that falls in Notre Dame’s favor. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman closed the recruitment following a home visit with Schrauth Dec. 6.