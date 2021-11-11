Four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner chooses Notre Dame over Kentucky
In a surprising move, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne class of 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner picked Notre Dame on Thursday, Nov. 11 after it was believed the Irish were trailing behind Kentucky and Penn State.
“Notre Dame made it easy for me to see life after football,” Wagner said during his live commitment broadcast. “I felt like Notre Dame gave me the best opportunity to be a great person after football.
“It was really close. Kentucky has my brother there. I really connected to the players and coaches. It was difficult, but I felt like Notre Dame set me up best for my future.”
Sources tell BlueandGold.com Wagner had not informed any of the coaching staffs of his decision leading up to his afternoon commitment on CBS Sports HQ and called the Irish staff right before his announcement to inform them of his final decision. Pundits expected Kentucky — which has his brother on the coaching staff — to be the choice, but the four-star prospect pledged to the Fighting Irish.
“My favorite things about Notre Dame are the academics and opportunity you have after football,” Wagner previously said. “Notre Dame offers a great education, and what it can do for you after football is great.
“I definitely like the school a lot. Notre Dame has done a great job of recruiting me from the academic, religious and culture aspects, and now I got to see the culture in action with the game day experience.”
Wagner officially visited Notre Dame in June and returned to campus for the USC game Oct. 23. As a straight-A student, the Irish’s academics played a big factor in his decision to choose the Irish as well.
Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn led the charge in the recruitment.
“Every couple of days, I’ll talk on the phone with Coach Quinn, and he’ll say, ‘What do I need to do to get 59 [Wagner’s jersey number] in South Bend?’ Notre Dame has always done a good job of staying in the hunt,” Wagner said.
Rivals ranks Wagner as America’s No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 202 overall player in the 2022 cycle. He is committed to playing in the All-American Bowl in January 2022.
Kentucky, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State were the final five schools for Wagner.
It’s well documented that Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens attended Wayne High, and the current coach at the school, Roosevelt Mukes Jr., was an assistant back when Freeman and Mickens were on the team.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.