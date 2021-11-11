Four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner chooses Notre Dame over Kentucky

In a surprising move, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne class of 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner picked Notre Dame on Thursday, Nov. 11 after it was believed the Irish were trailing behind Kentucky and Penn State.

“Notre Dame made it easy for me to see life after football,” Wagner said during his live commitment broadcast. “I felt like Notre Dame gave me the best opportunity to be a great person after football.

“It was really close. Kentucky has my brother there. I really connected to the players and coaches. It was difficult, but I felt like Notre Dame set me up best for my future.”

Sources tell BlueandGold.com Wagner had not informed any of the coaching staffs of his decision leading up to his afternoon commitment on CBS Sports HQ and called the Irish staff right before his announcement to inform them of his final decision. Pundits expected Kentucky — which has his brother on the coaching staff — to be the choice, but the four-star prospect pledged to the Fighting Irish.