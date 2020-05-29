Katy (Texas) High class of 2022 cornerback Bobby Taylor Jr. reached out to the Notre Dame coaching staff earlier this month, and the results of his effort paid off.

Taylor saw the Irish offer a couple of his friends Bryce Anderson and Denver Harris in the 2022 class — also highly rated defensive backs — which left Taylor wondering when he would also receive a Notre Dame offer. At that point, Taylor took things into his own hands.

“I messaged one of their recruiting coordinators on Twitter. I said, ‘Let’s bring the legacy back to South Bend,’” Taylor told BlueandGold.com.