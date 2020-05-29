Four-Star Notre Dame Legacy ‘Ecstatic’ About Irish Offer
Katy (Texas) High class of 2022 cornerback Bobby Taylor Jr. reached out to the Notre Dame coaching staff earlier this month, and the results of his effort paid off.
Taylor saw the Irish offer a couple of his friends Bryce Anderson and Denver Harris in the 2022 class — also highly rated defensive backs — which left Taylor wondering when he would also receive a Notre Dame offer. At that point, Taylor took things into his own hands.
“I messaged one of their recruiting coordinators on Twitter. I said, ‘Let’s bring the legacy back to South Bend,’” Taylor told BlueandGold.com.
From there, Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph reached out to Katy head coach Gary Joseph (no relation) to inquire about what kind of person and student Taylor is.
About a week after Taylor reached out to a Notre Dame staffer on social media, he received an offer from Joseph.
