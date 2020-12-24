The school Ty Chan committed to wasn’t a surprise, but the timing of it was. Notre Dame offered the Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy class of 2022 offensive tackle Aug. 19, and the Fighting Irish instantly became the team to beat. His relationship with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn quickly became strong, too. There seemed to be one thing standing in the Irish’s way of landing a pledge from the 6-6, 265-pounder. He hadn’t been to campus yet. Chan’s recruitment came down to Notre Dame, Boston College and Penn State, in that order. He had been to the latter two schools, including a visit to State College, Pa., during the weekend of Dec. 5, but still chose Notre Dame Dec. 10 without a visit to South Bend. “I just felt like I was ready to make my decision,” Chan told BlueandGold.com. “As much as I liked Boston College and Penn State, I really wanted to play for Notre Dame. Even if I couldn’t go out there this year, I wanted to commit.

Chan, Rivals’ No. 27 offensive tackle and No. 189 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, made an early pledge to Notre Dame despite not being able to visit the campus yet. (Rivals.com)

“They really help you after football with the academic aspect. I’m very grateful for that. If I can go to one of the best schools and play football — that’s something I really wanted to do.” Chan could’ve waited to see the campus in South Bend before making a decision. But everything he gathered about Notre Dame’s offensive line tradition and strong academics, and from watching the team’s strong 2020 season, put the Irish over the top. He also wanted to lock in his spot in Notre Dame’s 2022 class. The Irish already have an offensive line pledge from Zionsville (Ind.) High’s Joey Tanona and are in the mix for several others as well. “In November and early December, I was really thinking about it,” Chan noted. “I was giving it more attention, and I wanted to lock in my spot on the Notre Dame commitment list. I wanted to take the opportunity. “I knew it would be life-changing, and I love the school. I really want to play for the football program.” Chan couldn’t be more fired up to play for Quinn at Notre Dame.

“I called Coach Quinn after I told the other schools that I was thankful for their recruitment of me,” Chan said. “He was ecstatic. He was very happy for me and was telling me that he really wanted me in the class. He was saying that he wanted this for me and wanted me at Notre Dame. If he believes in me like that, I’m very grateful for it. “He’s a genuinely nice guy. We have some similarities with how we go about things. I think Coach Quinn is a great man and a great father. I’m really happy to be coached by such a great coach for the next few years of my life.” Chan also spoke with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “He was talking about how we’re both from Massachusetts,” Chan recalled. “He’s from the Andover area, which is 10 minutes from me. He was telling me all about growing up here. It’s pretty cool that Notre Dame’s head coach is from Massachusetts. That’s just a bonus.” It’s a priority for Chan and his family to get out to visit the South Bend campus after the holidays. “I can’t describe just how grateful and excited I am,” Chan said. “I think I’ll excel at Notre Dame and will give 100 percent effort there. I’m looking forward to being a student at Notre Dame as much as a football player. There’s really nothing like Notre Dame; that’s what made me want to commit so early. “I feel confident with my decision. I don’t want to disrespect Notre Dame. [Lawrence Academy head] Coach [Jason] Swepson told me that once you make the decision, it’s not good to go behind their backs. I know that other schools are going to text me, but now I really don’t have to answer. I’m happy about that. I’d rather just talk to Coach Quinn.” Rivals ranks Chan as the No. 2 player in Massachusetts, and the No. 27 offensive tackle and No. 189 overall player nationally.

Film Analysis