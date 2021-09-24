Four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham recaps first Notre Dame game experience

Traverse City (Mich.) Central class of 2022 linebacker Joshua Burnham and Fighting Irish commit had his first experience for a Notre Dame game day on Sept. 11. Notre Dame narrowly escaped an upset against Toledo 32-29. The outcome was much closer than expected, but that certainly didn’t mean that Burnham and other Irish recruits didn’t enjoy themselves. “It was awesome,” Burnham said of the visit. “As soon as we showed up and seeing the amount of people on campus, I knew it’d be a really fun day. It was fun game but a scary one to watch.”

Before Burnham pledged to the Irish on March 17, he took a self-guided tour of campus. The dead period was still in place, which meant he couldn’t see the staff. Burnham visited a couple times in June too, when he was able to see the staff as the dead period lifted. Those visits didn’t compare to the atmosphere that Notre Dame had for a game day with fans back on campus and inside the stadium. “It was a lot different,” he said. “It was awesome to take it all in. The four-star linebacker was able to catch up with his future position coach and coordinator too. “We talked to the coaches for a little bit before the game,” Burnham added. “I talked to Coach [Marcus] Freeman, and that was his first Notre Dame Stadium experience too. He was really excited.” Burnham, Rivals’ No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 155 overall player nationally, has enjoyed the past half-dozen months of being committed to Notre Dame. “It’s been huge, especially not having a ton of coaches reaching out,” Burnham said. “I get to focus on the Notre Dame staff and building stronger connections than I even had before. It’s been really nice.”