Four-Star LB Set For Crucial Notre Dame Visit

As things stand at this point in time, Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 inside linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka is expected to take two official visits in June.

He visited Texas last weekend and had an incredible time in Austin. This weekend, he’ll be on Notre Dame’s campus to see what the Fighting Irish have to offer. He’s considered an official visit with Oregon, but there are no details on if that has been set yet or not.

Notre Dame offered Tuihalamaka, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 144 overall prospect, on Jan. 21, which was shortly after the Irish hired Marcus Freeman as its new defensive coordinator.

Two days after he received the offer, Tuihalamaka decommitted from the USC Trojans, and the Irish have been a major factor in his recruitment since.