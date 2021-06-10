 BlueAndGold - Four-Star LB Set For Crucial Notre Dame Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-10 15:15:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star LB Set For Crucial Notre Dame Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

As things stand at this point in time, Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 inside linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka is expected to take two official visits in June.

He visited Texas last weekend and had an incredible time in Austin. This weekend, he’ll be on Notre Dame’s campus to see what the Fighting Irish have to offer. He’s considered an official visit with Oregon, but there are no details on if that has been set yet or not.

Notre Dame offered Tuihalamaka, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 144 overall prospect, on Jan. 21, which was shortly after the Irish hired Marcus Freeman as its new defensive coordinator.

Two days after he received the offer, Tuihalamaka decommitted from the USC Trojans, and the Irish have been a major factor in his recruitment since.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

“It’s been great,” the four-star recruit said of his recruitment with Notre Dame. “I’ve been catching up with Coach [Brian] Polian and Coach Freeman. Both coaches have been great. The conversations are great. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what they have in store for me when I get out there.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}