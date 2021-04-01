Four-Star LB Sebastian Cheeks On Notre Dame, Potential Visit Destinations
Sebastian Cheeks remained firm in keeping a summer decision timeline throughout last fall and winter.
He wanted to play a junior season first. And he wanted to see if the dead period would lift and give him a chance to take visits.
The Illinois High School Association and the NCAA, respectively, granted him those wishes. Cheeks, a four-star 2022 linebacker from Evanston Township (Ill.) High, has played two games in Illinois’ spring football season. Meanwhile, college visits are on track to resume in June. He has not set dates for those, but has some destinations in mind.
Notre Dame is likely to get one. Michigan too. He said Texas, North Carolina and Oregon are three other trips he’s considering taking early this summer.
“Hopefully mid-June, in that area,” Cheeks said.
The No. 109 overall player in the 2022 class hasn’t formally locked in dates, though, and might not until his season ends. Evanston is 1-1 and is playing a six-game schedule, which wraps up on April 23.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news