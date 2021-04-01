Sebastian Cheeks remained firm in keeping a summer decision timeline throughout last fall and winter.

He wanted to play a junior season first. And he wanted to see if the dead period would lift and give him a chance to take visits.

The Illinois High School Association and the NCAA, respectively, granted him those wishes. Cheeks, a four-star 2022 linebacker from Evanston Township (Ill.) High, has played two games in Illinois’ spring football season. Meanwhile, college visits are on track to resume in June. He has not set dates for those, but has some destinations in mind.