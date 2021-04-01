 Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Four-Star 2022 Linebacker Sebastian Cheeks On Fighting Irish, Potential Official Visits
football

Four-Star LB Sebastian Cheeks On Notre Dame, Potential Visit Destinations

Patrick Engel
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Sebastian Cheeks remained firm in keeping a summer decision timeline throughout last fall and winter.

He wanted to play a junior season first. And he wanted to see if the dead period would lift and give him a chance to take visits.

The Illinois High School Association and the NCAA, respectively, granted him those wishes. Cheeks, a four-star 2022 linebacker from Evanston Township (Ill.) High, has played two games in Illinois’ spring football season. Meanwhile, college visits are on track to resume in June. He has not set dates for those, but has some destinations in mind.

Evanston Township (Ill.) High linebacker and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Sebastian Cheeks
Cheeks — Rivals’ No. 12 outside linebacker and No. 109 overall player nationally — is planning to take official visits in June. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is likely to get one. Michigan too. He said Texas, North Carolina and Oregon are three other trips he’s considering taking early this summer.

“Hopefully mid-June, in that area,” Cheeks said.

The No. 109 overall player in the 2022 class hasn’t formally locked in dates, though, and might not until his season ends. Evanston is 1-1 and is playing a six-game schedule, which wraps up on April 23.

