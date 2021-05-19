Four-Star LB Joshua Burnham Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment

Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s Joshua Burnham , the No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 141 overall recruit in the 2022 class per Rivals, committed to Notre Dame on March 17. BlueandGold.com recently caught up with the four-star prospect to discuss a number of topics related to his recruitment.

Let’s take it back to when Notre Dame offered you last summer. What were your initial thoughts about Notre Dame?

Burnham: “I wouldn’t say that I was surprised at first, but hearing that I got an offer from Notre Dame was definitely something that hit me. It was crazy. They’ve been in the playoffs recently and it was an awesome feeling. I swear I was smiling for the whole week.”

Is your town pretty pro-Michigan? Did you have people talking to you about Michigan for a while, and did you think you’d be going there for a while?

Burnham: “For a little bit, honestly, yeah. Up here, it’s a lot about Michigan and Michigan State. With Notre Dame — everyone was trying to say that Michigan was just better. Growing up, Michigan was the school I watched and dreamed of playing for. I’ve realized the differences between them, and Notre Dame felt like the better fit.”

Coach Nick Lezynski was the constant on the staff between Clark Lea leaving and Marcus Freeman coming in as defensive coordinator. How important was it that Coach Lezynski stayed at Notre Dame?

Burnham: “That was great. My family and I have a great relationship with him. My parents will reach out to him whenever they have a question, and it seems like instantly he’s responding.”

How big of a factor was Lea’s departure and Freeman’s hiring in your recruitment? What was your mindset as they changed defensive coordinators?

Burnham: “Even with Michigan and the different coaching changes, it left a lot of questions up in the air. Who knows if I make a commitment and then one of the coaches decided to leave? Really, the culture at Notre Dame is unbeatable. I got an offer from Cincinnati, so I talked to Coach Freeman then too. The first call I had with him when he got to Notre Dame, the energy he brought definitely gave me a spark of excitement.”