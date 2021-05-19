Four-Star LB Joshua Burnham Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment
Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s Joshua Burnham, the No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 141 overall recruit in the 2022 class per Rivals, committed to Notre Dame on March 17. BlueandGold.com recently caught up with the four-star prospect to discuss a number of topics related to his recruitment.
Let’s take it back to when Notre Dame offered you last summer. What were your initial thoughts about Notre Dame?
Burnham: “I wouldn’t say that I was surprised at first, but hearing that I got an offer from Notre Dame was definitely something that hit me. It was crazy. They’ve been in the playoffs recently and it was an awesome feeling. I swear I was smiling for the whole week.”
Is your town pretty pro-Michigan? Did you have people talking to you about Michigan for a while, and did you think you’d be going there for a while?
Burnham: “For a little bit, honestly, yeah. Up here, it’s a lot about Michigan and Michigan State. With Notre Dame — everyone was trying to say that Michigan was just better. Growing up, Michigan was the school I watched and dreamed of playing for. I’ve realized the differences between them, and Notre Dame felt like the better fit.”
Coach Nick Lezynski was the constant on the staff between Clark Lea leaving and Marcus Freeman coming in as defensive coordinator. How important was it that Coach Lezynski stayed at Notre Dame?
Burnham: “That was great. My family and I have a great relationship with him. My parents will reach out to him whenever they have a question, and it seems like instantly he’s responding.”
How big of a factor was Lea’s departure and Freeman’s hiring in your recruitment? What was your mindset as they changed defensive coordinators?
Burnham: “Even with Michigan and the different coaching changes, it left a lot of questions up in the air. Who knows if I make a commitment and then one of the coaches decided to leave? Really, the culture at Notre Dame is unbeatable. I got an offer from Cincinnati, so I talked to Coach Freeman then too. The first call I had with him when he got to Notre Dame, the energy he brought definitely gave me a spark of excitement.”
How soon after his hiring did you hear from Coach Freeman?
Burnham: “He had a list of some recruits that were important for him to reach out to. I’m pretty sure that the first day he was moving into his office he gave me a call. Knowing that it was one of his first days and he reached out, that was awesome.”
What is your fit in Notre Dame’s defense?
Burnham: “They’re not really sure yet. I could be an outside edge rusher, or I can play in the box. I can do a little bit of everything.”
In February you took a self-guided tour of Notre Dame’s campus and kept that off the radar. What did you see there that helped put Notre Dame over the top?
Burnham: “We went as a family; we wanted to make sure before I made a commitment that I was able to see all of these places. Campus was open so we could walk around all the dorms, library, stadium and see glimpses of things. Everything we saw we loved.”
How’s the committed life treating you? Do you still talk to the Notre Dame coaches pretty frequently, and do other coaches still contact you? How do you handle all of that?
Burnham: “It’s definitely slowed down from other schools. It’s a big weight that’s been lifted off my shoulders. I can focus on my strengthening my relationship with the Notre Dame coaches even more. We talk pretty regularly — at least two to three times per week. It’s good to know that even when I’m still in high school, I’m still being treated like family.”
You and Nolan Ziegler have some things in common, being four-star linebackers from Michigan who have the same birthday (St. Patrick’s Day) and are committed to Notre Dame.
Burnham: “It was crazy to both of us that we have the same birthday. Notre Dame was meant to be for both of us.”
