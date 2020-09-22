One of the most intriguing talents in the 2022 class regardless of position is linebacker Devon Jackson out of Omaha (Neb.) Burke, a player who the Notre Dame staff is all over early on in this cycle.

The 6-2, 195-pounder has shown interest in the Irish early on as well and he would be a great pull for the staff to continue the momentum in the class of 2022.

“Notre Dame talks to me just about every week,” Jackson recalled. “It is such a great school and I can get what I want on and off the field there. As a player, what else do you really want that Notre Dame doesn’t have?”