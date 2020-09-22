Four-Star LB Devon Jackson Showing Major Interest in Notre Dame
One of the most intriguing talents in the 2022 class regardless of position is linebacker Devon Jackson out of Omaha (Neb.) Burke, a player who the Notre Dame staff is all over early on in this cycle.
The 6-2, 195-pounder has shown interest in the Irish early on as well and he would be a great pull for the staff to continue the momentum in the class of 2022.
“Notre Dame talks to me just about every week,” Jackson recalled. “It is such a great school and I can get what I want on and off the field there. As a player, what else do you really want that Notre Dame doesn’t have?”
The Burke standout has been in contact with senior defensive analyst Nick Lezynski, who shoulders a lot of recruiting at Notre Dame.
