Four-star Kaden Feagin talks latest Notre Dame visit, where things stand

Arthur (Ill.) Lovington class of 2023 athlete Kaden Feagin, a four-star recruit per Rivals, is considered a regular on Notre Dame’s campus at this point. He visited for the Irish Invasion camp June 6 but couldn’t participate in it due to an injury. Feagin came back to South Bend a couple weeks later to work out for the Irish staff and visited again in late July for the cookout recruiting event. It was then when Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor offered Feagin. The 6-3, 220-pounder made trip No. 4 to Notre Dame this past weekend when the Irish hosted Cincinnati.

“The visit was great,” Feagin said. “My experience was amazing. It was great seeing the game day atmosphere and how passionate the fans are for the program.” Feagin has built a good connection with Taylor, who would be his position coach at Notre Dame, and they were able to catch up for a few minutes before kickoff. There was also a group meeting with Irish head coach Brian Kelly and several other recruits that Feagin participated in. One topic of conversation between Feagin and Taylor was the fact that Notre Dame landed a running back pledge in the 2023 cycle already when Miami Gulliver Prep’s Sedrick Irvin Jr. picked the Irish Sept. 22. “We talked about it a little bit, and they just said they are still going to keep recruiting me the same way they have been,” Feagin said. That is music to Feagin’s ears, considering how interested he is in the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is certainly one of his top options at this point.