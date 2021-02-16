Four-Star DT Kaleb Artis Receiving Major Attention From Notre Dame
Notre Dame has already landed two defensive linemen in the 2022 class in defensive ends Tyson Ford and Aiden Gobaira, but the staff is actively pushing for more.
Among the top targets is Queens (N.Y.) St. Francis Prep defensive tackle Kaleb Artis. The 6-5, 282-pound standout has been receiving significant attention from the Notre Dame staff.
“I have been hearing from Coach [Marcus] Freeman a lot,” Artis said. “We have spoken back and forth, working on chemistry and getting to know each other. Now it is just about building a relationship with him and the staff.”
Artis has taken notice of Freeman’s no-nonsense approach to recruiting. He likes that the Irish defensive coordinator has taken the time to talk to him about things outside of football and get to know him on multiple levels.
