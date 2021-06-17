 Four-Star 2022 DL Anthony Lucas Discusses Notre Dame Football Official Recruiting Visit And More
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-17 08:11:14 -0500') }} football

Four-Star DL Anthony Lucas Discusses Notre Dame Visit And More

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
Anthony Lucas spent a week jetting around the country on official visits.

The four-star defensive end from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral began his visit escapades with a trip to Notre Dame from June 11-13, then flew immediately to Oregon for a midweek official. He briefly returned home to Arizona before heading to Miami for a visit that begins Friday.

Lucas shoehorned in some time to speak with BlueandGold.com about his experience in South Bend and his recruitment. Here’s the conversation in Q&A format. Questions have been edited for clarity.

Rivals250 defensive lineman Anthony Lucas took an official visit to Notre Dame last weekend.
How was Notre Dame? It seemed like you had a pretty good time.

Lucas: “The trip was amazing. I got to see a lot of the stuff they have to offer academically and football-wise. Seeing campus was amazing. The coaches showed a lot of hospitality. The players, I loved hanging out with them.

What was the coaches’ biggest pitch to you? What were they telling you when you were there?

Lucas: “It’s not a four-year decision, it’s a 40-year decision, and Notre Dame is able to get you that degree to take those steps further after football is done.”

