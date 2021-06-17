Four-Star DL Anthony Lucas Discusses Notre Dame Visit And More

How was Notre Dame? It seemed like you had a pretty good time.

Lucas: “The trip was amazing. I got to see a lot of the stuff they have to offer academically and football-wise. Seeing campus was amazing. The coaches showed a lot of hospitality. The players, I loved hanging out with them.

What was the coaches’ biggest pitch to you? What were they telling you when you were there?

Lucas: “It’s not a four-year decision, it’s a 40-year decision, and Notre Dame is able to get you that degree to take those steps further after football is done.”