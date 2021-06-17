Four-Star DL Anthony Lucas Discusses Notre Dame Visit And More
Anthony Lucas spent a week jetting around the country on official visits.
The four-star defensive end from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral began his visit escapades with a trip to Notre Dame from June 11-13, then flew immediately to Oregon for a midweek official. He briefly returned home to Arizona before heading to Miami for a visit that begins Friday.
Lucas shoehorned in some time to speak with BlueandGold.com about his experience in South Bend and his recruitment. Here’s the conversation in Q&A format. Questions have been edited for clarity.
How was Notre Dame? It seemed like you had a pretty good time.
Lucas: “The trip was amazing. I got to see a lot of the stuff they have to offer academically and football-wise. Seeing campus was amazing. The coaches showed a lot of hospitality. The players, I loved hanging out with them.
What was the coaches’ biggest pitch to you? What were they telling you when you were there?
Lucas: “It’s not a four-year decision, it’s a 40-year decision, and Notre Dame is able to get you that degree to take those steps further after football is done.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news