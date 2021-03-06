Boonville (Mo.) class of 2022 defensive end DJ Wesolak went from zero scholarships to 39 total in a hurry. His first scholarship offer came from Tennessee back in August of 2020, and he’s gone from an unknown commodity to being invited to the 2022 All-American Bowl. “It’s crazy; It’s been a great experience,” Wesolak said. “I’m taking it day by day. I’m blessed to impress coaches and be one of the top players in my class at my position.” Because 100% of his offers have come during the dead period, he hasn’t been able to meet coaching staffs in person that he’s considering, nor has he been able to visit campuses of schools he’s taking a look at. Obviously, he’d like to do that before making a decision on a program, but the NCAA’s dead period has made that difficult.

“I really hope they give us the opportunity to take visits,” Wesolak said. “It’s hard to find a top schools group without being able to see the programs and get the whole feeling.” Keep an eye on Wesolak taking a self-guided tour or two. Getting to Notre Dame is on his mind, and he may end up taking a trip on campus with his good buddy Tyson Ford, a Notre Dame class of 2022 defensive end commit. Both prospects are from the state of Missouri. They’ve formed a strong connection over the past several months. “After I got my first couple of offers, he hit me up and we started talking,” Wesolak said of Ford. “We’re hoping to get a workout together soon, and we talk most every day, whether that’s jumping on a FaceTime, texting or playing video games together. “He wants me to go there. He wants me to team up with him. He and Coach Freeman think we’d be great together and could start something crazy. I’m excited to see what happens, but I’m taking it day by day.” A big reason why Notre Dame is a top contender in Ford’s recruitment is the addition of Marcus Freeman as the program’s defensive coordinator.