Four-Star DE Intrigued With Notre Dame’s Academic Prestige
Arlington (Texas) Martin class of 2022 defensive end Ernest “RJ” Cooper has seen his recruitment blow up in recent months, adding offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC and several others.
“It’s been a major shock, especially coming as a sophomore,” Cooper said of the recruiting process. “I just have to keep a good head on my shoulders and can’t get cocky about it because just as quick as coaches give [offers], they can take them away.”
Cooper was able to take visits to Stanford and Texas before the dead period enacted due to COVID-19 began back in March, and he enjoyed both trips.
“The campus was great at Stanford, and a couple weeks before that, we caught a basketball game at Texas and saw the campus,” Cooper noted.
Stanford hasn’t extended an offer to Cooper just yet (they’ve only offered two prospects in the entire 2022 class so far), but he did add an offer from the Fighting Irish, another high academic school, in January.
“It was a huge shock,” Cooper said. “I called Coach Mike Elston, and he told me over the phone that I was offered. It was a short talk because he had to catch a plane, but he told me that he liked me, that I was a great student and that I’m the type of guy they’re looking for.
