Arlington (Texas) Martin class of 2022 defensive end Ernest “RJ” Cooper has seen his recruitment blow up in recent months, adding offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC and several others.

“It’s been a major shock, especially coming as a sophomore,” Cooper said of the recruiting process. “I just have to keep a good head on my shoulders and can’t get cocky about it because just as quick as coaches give [offers], they can take them away.”

Cooper was able to take visits to Stanford and Texas before the dead period enacted due to COVID-19 began back in March, and he enjoyed both trips.