Four-Star DE Cade Denhoff Breaks Down Where He Stands With Notre Dame
Sept. 1, which was the first day that college coaches could directly contact class of 2021 recruits via text message, phone call, and mail, was a busy day for Lakeland (Fla.) Christian defensive end Cade Denhoff.
"As the weeks go on and you get further from Sept. 1, you see which schools are coming after you the hardest," Denhoff noted.
Nebraska and Ohio State contact the 6-foot-5, 225-pound four-star the most, and he's hearing often from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and others.
"Some schools like to lay off a little bit and give recruits space," Denhoff said. "Other schools like to make sure they're really keeping up with you."
Denhoff saw Florida defeat Auburn in The Swamp and was at Georgia for their victory against Notre Dame. He's looking to get to Alabama for its pivotal matchup against LSU Nov. 9.
His high school team is rolling at 7-1 as it approaches a big playoff run. It's been a balance for Denhoff between focusing on his high school team and recruiting, and he's making his junior season the main priority.
"Obviously, it's cool to have coaches being able to communicate with me, but I'm keeping my main focus on the team and what we're doing week to week and worrying about recruiting second," explained Denhoff.
After the season, Denhoff will get more into the meat and potatoes of his recruiting process. He'd like to take more campus visits, and Notre Dame is a school he's considering getting back to. The class of 2021 recruit camped at Notre Dame in June and earned an offer following his performance.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news