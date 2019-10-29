Sept. 1, which was the first day that college coaches could directly contact class of 2021 recruits via text message, phone call, and mail, was a busy day for Lakeland (Fla.) Christian defensive end Cade Denhoff.

"As the weeks go on and you get further from Sept. 1, you see which schools are coming after you the hardest," Denhoff noted.

Nebraska and Ohio State contact the 6-foot-5, 225-pound four-star the most, and he's hearing often from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and others.

"Some schools like to lay off a little bit and give recruits space," Denhoff said. "Other schools like to make sure they're really keeping up with you."