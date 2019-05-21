The four-star prospect spoke exclusively with BGI about his interest in Notre Dame, decision timeline and more.

Lufkin (Texas) defensive back Jerrin Thompson is strongly considering Notre Dame and will make an official visit next month.

EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how did spring football go for you?

JT: I haven’t been practicing for a little more than a week, so I missed some days. But I’ve helped with the learning experience for our younger cats. I’ve known this defense since freshman year because I was on varsity. I’ve really been trying to help coach our safeties and be a leader for them. I try to mentor them.

EJ: On the recruiting front, you recently cut your list down to five. How are you handling the process?

JT: I feel like I’m handling it with poise. I just cut off a lot of the schools and narrowed it to five, so I can make my decision. I’m looking for a school that really wants me and not one that just offered me because they need another safety. I want a school that really wants me.