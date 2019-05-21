Four-Star DB Thompson Open Up About Notre Dame
Lufkin (Texas) defensive back Jerrin Thompson is strongly considering Notre Dame and will make an official visit next month.
The four-star prospect spoke exclusively with BGI about his interest in Notre Dame, decision timeline and more.
EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how did spring football go for you?
JT: I haven’t been practicing for a little more than a week, so I missed some days. But I’ve helped with the learning experience for our younger cats. I’ve known this defense since freshman year because I was on varsity. I’ve really been trying to help coach our safeties and be a leader for them. I try to mentor them.
EJ: On the recruiting front, you recently cut your list down to five. How are you handling the process?
JT: I feel like I’m handling it with poise. I just cut off a lot of the schools and narrowed it to five, so I can make my decision. I’m looking for a school that really wants me and not one that just offered me because they need another safety. I want a school that really wants me.
