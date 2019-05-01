Four-Star DB Phillips Lists Notre Dame In Final Five
Notre Dame is still in the mix for Clark Phillips.
The four-star cornerback out of La Habra (Calif.) named the Fighting Irish in his final five along with Cal, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA.
He released his list via Twitter.
Blessing to be where I am today... pic.twitter.com/cgK3Ujb7K6— Clark Phillips III (@ClarkPhillips28) May 1, 2019
Phillips made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on April 30 and will be back in South Bend for an official visit later this cycle.
Notre Dame currently has no cornerback commits, making Phillips a key priority moving forward. Phillips has always expressed high interest in the Fighting Irish and loves what the program has to offer from both an academic and athletic standpoint.
Notre Dame defensive backs coach Todd Lyght has been recruiting Phillips. The two have a strong bond, which is playing a big role in this recruitment.
Phillips will use all five of his official visits before making a decision. He has yet to schedule any trips at this time.
At 5-foot-10, 178 pounds, Phillips is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 54 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
----
