Michael Greene started all 13 games at defensive tackle as a sophomore at James Madison University in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder is in store for a big season for the Dukes this fall.

Before he got to James Madison, Greene played for his high school ball for the Springers of Highland Springs, located in the Richmond, Virginia area. When Greene was a senior, his younger brother, Malcolm Greene, was just a freshman.

The younger Greene is now a four-star prospect in the class of 2020 and holds offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, and 20 other schools. The talented defensive back recruit noted that he was motivated by his brother.

"Me and my brothers were always in competition to be better than the other," Greene said. "When I saw my older brother was really good in high school and had good grades, I wanted to be better than that. I just try to put myself in the best position I can be to make my parents proud really."

Greene is high on strong academic schools such as Duke and Notre Dame, and Greene takes academics very seriously.

"It's very important," he noted. "I'm actually in a program here at Highland Springs that's partnered with J Sergeant Reynolds Community College so I'll be graduating high school with an associates degree and high school diploma. Since elementary school, I took academics really seriously."