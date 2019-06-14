Four-Star DB Gonzalez Opens Up About Notre Dame, Recruiting
SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION - Get FREE access to Blue & Gold Illustrated until Fall Camp by signing up today.
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland spent some time with four-star The Colony (Texas) safety Christian Gonzalez this week.
Gonzalez spoke about his upcoming visit to Notre Dame, interest in the Irish, overall recruiting more in this exclusive Q&A.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news