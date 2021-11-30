Four-star DB Devin Moore backs off Notre Dame pledge
Devin Moore made a holiday commitment to Notre Dame football on July 4th, 2021.
Now, he is the first class of 2022 prospect to take back his commitment following Brian Kelly's departure to LSU. He announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.
“I would like to thank the Notre Dame coaches and fans for believing in me and welcoming me to their family,” Moore wrote. “Choosing a college is a huge decision and there are many factors to consider. I feel I need more time to figure out the best fit for me.
“After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen my recruitment. I will take this time to reevaluate my options and determine what is best for my future. I appreciate your patience and support while I finis my recruiting journey.”
Despite his early pledge to the Irish, SEC powers have kept tabs on the talented defensive back, particularly the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators.
Moore committed to Notre Dame less than a month after he took an official visit to campus on June 10th, 2021.
He returned to Notre Dame on October 23th to watch the Irish defeat USC 31-16. He was back the following weekend to see Notre Dame knock off North Carolina 44-34
Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens led Moore's recruitment on behalf of Notre Dame.
With Moore's decommitment, the Irish now have 22 pledges in the class of 2022, including three prospects projected to play cornerback: Jaden Mickey, Jayden Bellamy, and Benjamin Morrison.
Rivals ranks Moore as a four-star prospect, the nation's No. 28 cornerback and No. 41 prospect from his home state of Florida.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.