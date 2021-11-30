Four-star DB Devin Moore backs off Notre Dame pledge

Devin Moore made a holiday commitment to Notre Dame football on July 4th, 2021.

Now, he is the first class of 2022 prospect to take back his commitment following Brian Kelly's departure to LSU. He announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

“I would like to thank the Notre Dame coaches and fans for believing in me and welcoming me to their family,” Moore wrote. “Choosing a college is a huge decision and there are many factors to consider. I feel I need more time to figure out the best fit for me.

“After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen my recruitment. I will take this time to reevaluate my options and determine what is best for my future. I appreciate your patience and support while I finis my recruiting journey.”