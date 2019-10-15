Four-Star DB Daylen Carnell Recaps Notre Dame Visit
Indianapolis Ben Davis class of 2021 athlete Daylan Carnell was looking forward to taking a Note Dame visit Oct. 12 when the Irish hosted USC. His time in South Bend exceeded his expectations.
"Everything went smooth," Carnell told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I got to talk to a couple of coaches and see around the facilities. It all went good."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news