JD Coffey is one of the best prospects the Lone Star State has to offer next cycle.

The four-star safety from Kennedale (Texas) already has a dozen varsity interceptions under his belt and holds double digit offers. Needless to say, it’s been a busy offseason for Coffey.

“It’s been really good,” Coffey said. “I’ve been training a lot and getting better. Recruiting is going well. It’s hectic. A lot of coaches are starting to reach out and talk to me, so it’s just been busy.”