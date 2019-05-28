News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star CB Phillips Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Recruiting

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Vwbu56szphzgiiofa0zf
Four-star cornerback Clark Phillips has Notre Dame in his final five.

La Habra (Calif.) cornerback Clark Phillips is strongly considering Notre Dame and will make an official visit in the near future.

The four-star prospect spoke exclusively with BGI about his interest in Notre Dame, decision timeline and more.

EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how did spring football go overall?

CP: It went great. As a collective, we did some pretty good things — from our young guys to guys like me that are seniors. We finished the spring on a great note. Guys are flying around and making things happen for the team. We’re ready for a great season.

EJ: You recently narrowed your list down to five. What went into cutting things down?

CP: I just want to make the best decision as possible. I’m looking for the best overall fit as possible. I feel like those are five schools that have great academics and that I can see myself playing at. These next official visits are going to be key.

EJ: So which official visits have you scheduled?

CP: Just Ohio State, which is June 21. I’ll be scheduling the rest soon.

Ybdy5mkxycwurns9zeyo
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}