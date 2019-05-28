Four-Star CB Phillips Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Recruiting
La Habra (Calif.) cornerback Clark Phillips is strongly considering Notre Dame and will make an official visit in the near future.
The four-star prospect spoke exclusively with BGI about his interest in Notre Dame, decision timeline and more.
EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how did spring football go overall?
CP: It went great. As a collective, we did some pretty good things — from our young guys to guys like me that are seniors. We finished the spring on a great note. Guys are flying around and making things happen for the team. We’re ready for a great season.
EJ: You recently narrowed your list down to five. What went into cutting things down?
CP: I just want to make the best decision as possible. I’m looking for the best overall fit as possible. I feel like those are five schools that have great academics and that I can see myself playing at. These next official visits are going to be key.
EJ: So which official visits have you scheduled?
CP: Just Ohio State, which is June 21. I’ll be scheduling the rest soon.
