The four-star prospect spoke exclusively with BGI about his interest in Notre Dame, decision timeline and more.

La Habra (Calif.) cornerback Clark Phillips is strongly considering Notre Dame and will make an official visit in the near future.

EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how did spring football go overall?

CP: It went great. As a collective, we did some pretty good things — from our young guys to guys like me that are seniors. We finished the spring on a great note. Guys are flying around and making things happen for the team. We’re ready for a great season.

EJ: You recently narrowed your list down to five. What went into cutting things down?

CP: I just want to make the best decision as possible. I’m looking for the best overall fit as possible. I feel like those are five schools that have great academics and that I can see myself playing at. These next official visits are going to be key.

EJ: So which official visits have you scheduled?

CP: Just Ohio State, which is June 21. I’ll be scheduling the rest soon.