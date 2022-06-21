Four-star CB Jasiah Wagoner gets close look at Notre Dame on official visit
Notre Dame football and head coach Marcus Freeman set the standard for Jasiah Wagoner.The four-star cornerback used the first of his five available official visits to spend last weekend at Notre Da...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news