Four-star CB Chrisian Gray raves about third trip to Notre Dame

St. Louis De Smet class of 2023 cornerback Christian Gray was back on Notre Dame’s campus last weekend to see the Fighting Irish dismantle Georgia Tech 55-0. Gray, who ranks as the nation’s No. 159 player and No. 24 cornerback per Rivals, is a top Notre Dame target in the 2023 class, and the staff made sure to roll out the red carpet for the four-star recruit. “It was a fun, nice visit,” Gray told BlueandGold.com. “I got to learn some new things about Notre Dame. I met some of the players and saw the coaching staff in action. It was great to be in that environment.”

The standout from St. Louis De Smet was in South Bend last weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame offered Gray a scholarship after seeing him perform at their Irish Invasion Camp in June. A month and a half later, Gray was back in South Bend for the “Grill and Chill” cookout recruiting event. And for his third visit, Gray got his first taste of what Notre Dame is like on game day. The Irish honored their seniors during their final home game of the season, and with that, the crowd threw around marshmallows, as is the tradition on senior day. “It was amazing,” he said. “There were marshmallows flying everywhere. It was great being around the fans. The noise was awesome. I was laughing when a marshmallow hit my mom’s head.” The Notre Dame staff showed plenty of love to Gray while he was on campus. “I got to spend most of my time with Coach Chad [Bowden], Coach [Marcus] Freeman and Coach [Mike] Mickens,” he said. “It was fun. We hung out, talked about the game, imagining me there [as a player] and being great at Notre Dame. “It’s great to be around them. They’re the best of the best. I loved being in that environment.”