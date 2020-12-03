BlueAndGold - Four-Star CB Ceyair Wright To Arrive For Multi-Day Notre Dame Visit

Four-Star CB Ceyair Wright To Arrive For Multi-Day Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame has five defensive backs in the 2021 recruiting class already committed, but that number may reach six.
The Irish staff would be happy to sign its current five and call it a day but would be even more thrilled if it’s able to add Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright.
The 6-0, 173-pounder, who ranks as Rivals’ No. 102 overall recruit and No. 5 cornerback in the country, arrives to Notre Dame on Thursday for a weekend visit. He’ll head back out to Los Angeles on Sunday.
Because of the recruiting dead period, Wright won’t get to see the Notre Dame coaching staff or get into the facilities, but he was able to do those things during his visit last December.
And Wright looks back on his time at Notre Dame for the 2019 Echoes Award Show weekend very fondly.
“It was amazing honestly,” he said. “It’s one of the best visits I’ve been on. I had a great time. The weather — I thought it was going to be freezing cold and it wasn’t that bad. It was a different, calmer atmosphere. Everyone there was super welcoming – even students just walking around. I really enjoyed my time there.”
For this visit, Wright will look to experience more of South Bend and get a better feel of the community at Notre Dame as a whole.
Wright has also taken self-guided tour visits of Michigan, Oregon and USC this fall. Wright has done a good concealing where he’s leaning ahead of his Jan. 2 decision date. It’s clear that Notre Dame is a top contender for him though.
“They’re staying on my tail — talking to me and making sure I know that they’re still interested and that I have a home over there in South Bend,” Wright previously said.
There are currently four FutureCast picks in for Wright – all for him to land at USC.
Wright will star in Space Jam: A New Legacy as Lebron James’ son. The movie is set to hit theaters July 16, 2021.
