BlueAndGold - Four-Star CB Ceyair Wright To Arrive For Multi-Day Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame has five defensive backs in the 2021 recruiting class already committed, but that number may reach six. The Irish staff would be happy to sign its current five and call it a day but would be even more thrilled if it’s able to add Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright. The 6-0, 173-pounder, who ranks as Rivals’ No. 102 overall recruit and No. 5 cornerback in the country, arrives to Notre Dame on Thursday for a weekend visit. He’ll head back out to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Ceyair Wright with his father, Claudius, during their Notre Dame visit last December.

Because of the recruiting dead period, Wright won’t get to see the Notre Dame coaching staff or get into the facilities, but he was able to do those things during his visit last December. And Wright looks back on his time at Notre Dame for the 2019 Echoes Award Show weekend very fondly. “It was amazing honestly,” he said. “It’s one of the best visits I’ve been on. I had a great time. The weather — I thought it was going to be freezing cold and it wasn’t that bad. It was a different, calmer atmosphere. Everyone there was super welcoming – even students just walking around. I really enjoyed my time there.”