Four-Star CB Ceyair Wright Talks Notre Dame Visit, Upcoming Decision
Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright’s long recruitment will come to an end next weekend.
The 6-0. 173-pounder’s first offer came back in November of 2018, and after two years of landing new scholarships and talking to dozens of college coaches, Wright will announce his destination on Jan. 2.
His plan all along was to announce his decision live at the All-American Bowl, but that was cancelled due to COVID-19 related logistical concerns. NBC still plans to have a live broadcast for several prospects to make their decisions on national television. Wright will be one of them.
“I’m extremely excited,” Wright said. “It’s crazy that I’ve been given this opportunity. Doing it on such a big platform is wild.”
Wright does not plan on taking any additional self-guided tour visits before his decision, so the last school he will have seen before announcing his destination is Notre Dame, unless he’s secretly been elsewhere. The four-star recruit made a trip to Notre Dame for the weekend of Dec. 5.
