Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright’s long recruitment will come to an end next weekend.

The 6-0. 173-pounder’s first offer came back in November of 2018, and after two years of landing new scholarships and talking to dozens of college coaches, Wright will announce his destination on Jan. 2.

His plan all along was to announce his decision live at the All-American Bowl, but that was cancelled due to COVID-19 related logistical concerns. NBC still plans to have a live broadcast for several prospects to make their decisions on national television. Wright will be one of them.