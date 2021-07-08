Four-star CB Ben Morrison plans to decide this month
Four-star cornerback Benjamin Morrison has narrowed his choices to three schools - Alabama, Notre Dame and Washington - and he could make his commitment soon.The Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep standou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news