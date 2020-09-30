With the 2021 class just about wrapped up, there is major attention being focused towards Notre Dame’s top targets in the 2022 class and among them is Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon athlete Kamari Ramsey. Ramsey has been in consistent contact with the Notre Dame staff and contact has picked up since the beginning of the month, as Ramsey told BlueandGold.com he hears from the staff at least once a week. “I talk to Coach Brian Kelly a good amount,” Ramsey explained. “I also talk with Terry Joseph, the defensive backs coach. It’s usually just those two that I hear from.”

The Irish staff is in contact with Kamari Ramsey, one of the best recruits from the Golden State. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

When Ramsey talks to Joseph, the two talk about a variety of subjects, not always football. “Sometimes when we talk we just talk about stuff outside of football and life in general,” Ramsey said. “When we do talk football, we talk about the kind of school Notre Dame is and the type of culture they have there. He tells me what Notre Dame can bring to the table for me, and if you know football, you know Notre Dame.” Ramsey, a native of California, will not be able to play football until January but for now he is doing his best to stay in shape and get better every day. “With the wildfires and everything, it has made it difficult to even practice or work out,” Ramsey said. “Normally, we would practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and be lifting in the gym but this has made it really difficult for us.” Once he is able to play football again, Ramsey will be excited to be able to add to his already impressive tape that has earned him attention from many blue-chip schools across the country. As it stands, Ramsey holds offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Stanford and more. He holds many offers from California and the surrounding area, but Ramsey is not set on staying close to home.