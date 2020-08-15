Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell class of 2021 athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has difficult decisions to make moving forward during his recruiting process.

Of course, having to choose between a handful of major Power Five programs across the country as a four-star recruit is a good problem to have, but he still is in a tough spot.

Prospects in Hawaii rely on official visits to get to the United States mainland, and the dead period is currently set to run through September 30. There's very little confidence that recruiting visits will be able to happen this calendar year.

Mokiao-Atimalala has remained patient during his recruiting process, and that is still the case.