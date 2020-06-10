News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 09:21:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star ATH Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campell class of 2021 athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala had a June official visit date locked in to experience Notre Dame for the first time.

However, the initial dead period that the NCAA enacted in early March through mid-April was pushed back to the end of May, then the end of June and currently, through the end of July.

Mokiao-Atimalala has been able to visit Hawaii and a few Pac-12 programs but wants to get out to see programs such as Michigan, Nebraska and Notre Dame. The four-star prospect still plans to make those trips.

"Honestly, I'm just putting myself on hold for committing," Mokiao-Atimalala told BlueandGold.com. "I'm taking my time and waiting it out. I'm planning on taking all five of my [official] visits. I'm going to wait it out. I haven't really seen much of these schools."

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is a priority for the Notre Dame coaching staff.
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is a priority for the Notre Dame coaching staff. (Rivals.com)

Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and UCLA are the schools contacting Mokiao-Atimalala the most. The Fighting Irish offered him back in December and have made it clear that he's a big priority to them.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}