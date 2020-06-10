Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campell class of 2021 athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala had a June official visit date locked in to experience Notre Dame for the first time.

However, the initial dead period that the NCAA enacted in early March through mid-April was pushed back to the end of May, then the end of June and currently, through the end of July.

Mokiao-Atimalala has been able to visit Hawaii and a few Pac-12 programs but wants to get out to see programs such as Michigan, Nebraska and Notre Dame. The four-star prospect still plans to make those trips.

"Honestly, I'm just putting myself on hold for committing," Mokiao-Atimalala told BlueandGold.com. "I'm taking my time and waiting it out. I'm planning on taking all five of my [official] visits. I'm going to wait it out. I haven't really seen much of these schools."