Four-Star ATH Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame
Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campell class of 2021 athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala had a June official visit date locked in to experience Notre Dame for the first time.
However, the initial dead period that the NCAA enacted in early March through mid-April was pushed back to the end of May, then the end of June and currently, through the end of July.
Mokiao-Atimalala has been able to visit Hawaii and a few Pac-12 programs but wants to get out to see programs such as Michigan, Nebraska and Notre Dame. The four-star prospect still plans to make those trips.
"Honestly, I'm just putting myself on hold for committing," Mokiao-Atimalala told BlueandGold.com. "I'm taking my time and waiting it out. I'm planning on taking all five of my [official] visits. I'm going to wait it out. I haven't really seen much of these schools."
Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and UCLA are the schools contacting Mokiao-Atimalala the most. The Fighting Irish offered him back in December and have made it clear that he's a big priority to them.
