 Four-Star Athlete Dallan Hayden Speaks Highly Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football, Running Backs Coach Lance Taylor
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-15 09:49:56 -0500') }} football

Four-Star ATH Dallan Hayden Speaks Highly Of Notre Dame, Lance Taylor

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers class of 2022 running back Dallan Hayden was posting huge numbers to start his junior season, but due to COVID-19 related reasons, the team had to pause its season for a couple of weeks. Christian Brothers returns to the field this Friday.

Through just five games, Hayden rushed 128 times for 1,188 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s already obliterated his sophomore season totals of 81 carries for 466 yards and four touchdowns.

“I feel like I’ve gotten better in a lot of areas,” Hayden said. “I’m harder to bring down now. Last year I wasn’t as big as I am now. I put on 20 pounds in the offseason, which has really helped, and I’m moving as fast as I have in my high school career.”

The Irish are among the schools battling with the talented player from Tennessee.
The 6-0, 192-pound four-star recruit per Rivals has seen his recruiting stock soar over the past few months. And since the beginning of last month, he’s been contacted by countless college coaches.

