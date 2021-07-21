Four-Star 2023 DB Ethan Nation On Notre Dame Visit: ‘It Just Amazed Me’

There are not too many people going into their junior year of high school who have more than 40 options for where to go to college, but Roswell (Ga.) High School’s Ethan Nation does. The four-star class of 2023 cornerback visited Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida in June. “I liked it,” Nation said. “It was new. It was the first time seeing the campuses in person as well as the coaches in person.”

Nation visited Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida in June. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nation said he particularly liked Notre Dame. “I didn’t really know how much of a culture-based school it was, and it was beautiful,” Nation said. “I’d never seen it in person, so it just amazed me.” Nation’s favorite part of the Irish visit was watching a Notre Dame film session with coaches. He hit it off with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, who he described as “down to earth” and “easy to talk to.” Nation also had the chance to speak with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “He said he loved my film and that I’d fit in well with their system,” Nation said. “He was really nice and easy to talk to as well. We just got straight to the point and started talking.” As for where Notre Dame stands in his recruitment a year and a half away from December’s early signing period for the class of 2023? He’s not sure. Nation said he has not come up with a list of his top schools yet. When he does, though, he said Notre Dame will “be pretty high up with those other schools.”