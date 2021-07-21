Four-Star 2023 DB Ethan Nation On Notre Dame Visit: ‘It Just Amazed Me’
There are not too many people going into their junior year of high school who have more than 40 options for where to go to college, but Roswell (Ga.) High School’s Ethan Nation does.
The four-star class of 2023 cornerback visited Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida in June.
“I liked it,” Nation said. “It was new. It was the first time seeing the campuses in person as well as the coaches in person.”
Nation said he particularly liked Notre Dame.
“I didn’t really know how much of a culture-based school it was, and it was beautiful,” Nation said. “I’d never seen it in person, so it just amazed me.”
Nation’s favorite part of the Irish visit was watching a Notre Dame film session with coaches. He hit it off with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, who he described as “down to earth” and “easy to talk to.”
Nation also had the chance to speak with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.
“He said he loved my film and that I’d fit in well with their system,” Nation said. “He was really nice and easy to talk to as well. We just got straight to the point and started talking.”
As for where Notre Dame stands in his recruitment a year and a half away from December’s early signing period for the class of 2023? He’s not sure. Nation said he has not come up with a list of his top schools yet. When he does, though, he said Notre Dame will “be pretty high up with those other schools.”
A factor to consider in Nation’s decision is where Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity High School four-star running back Justice Haynes and Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek High School four-star safety Caleb Downs choose to go. The trio visited Notre Dame together and can see themselves suiting up at the same college program.
“I think it would be pretty realistic,” Nation said. “We’ve all talked about it. At the end of the day, we’re going to do what’s right for us.”
Notre Dame has had a recent run of success with defensive back commitments. The Irish have landed three defensive back commits in the class of 2022 in July alone. Two of them — Naples (Fla.) High School’s Devin Moore and Phoenix Brophy Prep’s Benjamin Morrison — are four-star prospects.
Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School’s Jaden Mickey, a fellow four-star, and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Jayden Bellamy round out Notre Dame’s current 2022 defensive back commits. That quartet could set the tone for the defensive backs the Irish land in the class of 2023. Nation could be one of them.
