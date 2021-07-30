Four-star 2023 CB Christian Gray Feels 'At Home' After Notre Dame Visit

Christian Gray is from St. Louis, but is getting used to making the trek to South Bend, Ind. The four-star cornerback from the class of 2023 visited Notre Dame this week less than two months after he spent time with the Irish in early June. The St. Louis De Smet rising junior fell more in love with the campus, the coaches, the players — all of it. “It felt amazing,” Gray said. “It felt great. It felt really good. It felt like I was still at home.”

Class of 2023 cornerback Christian Gray felt at home at his most recent Notre Dame visit. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gray’s June 6 visit was for the Irish Invasion camp, so he didn’t have much time to connect with Notre Dame coaches and current players. That wasn’t the case this time. Gray said he learned much more about the Irish culture through conversations with defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and running back Kyren Williams. “I’ve been able to get a feel for the environment and how the coaching staff acts,” Gray said. “I’ve seen players already on the team too. I asked Kyren questions about Notre Dame, and he said it’s great. He said it feels like home every day. It’s comfortable for him. I learned a lot from him today.” Gray learned a lot from Freeman, defensive recruiting director Chad Bowden and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens too. When he wasn’t gleaning more about Notre Dame from the likes of Williams and other players, he was absorbing all he could from that trio. “They were telling me they’re really excited and that I’ll have fun learning more about the school and about the program,” Gray said. “They told us about how they develop players and get them to the highest level and how they get them to be something beyond what they can be.”