High school football players have to get creative with how they stay in shape amid the coronavirus pandemic. For Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk class of 2022 defensive back Xavier Nwankpa, he's doing enjoying a bit more down time than usual, but also getting plenty of work home. "I’ve been staying home resting and stretching trying to be more flexible," he said. "I’ll work out with my trainer and get some agility work in."

Xavier Nwankpa added an offer from Notre Dame during a visit last November.

Rivals ranks Nwankpa, a 6-2, 175-pound rising junior, as a four-star prospect. He sits at eight scholarship offers — Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

"It’s a little hectic but it’s a great spot to be at while still being young, providing a lot of options for after high school," Nwankpa said of the recruiting process. Nwankpa picked up his offer from Michigan during a visit March 1, but he had a pair of trips to Nebraska and Wisconsin get cancelled due to the dead period. Until Sept. 1 of a prospect's junior year, college coaches can't directly reach out to recruits, so contact will only ramp up for Nwankpa once the fall rolls around.