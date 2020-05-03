Four-Star 2022 DB Talks Recruiting, Notre Dame
High school football players have to get creative with how they stay in shape amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk class of 2022 defensive back Xavier Nwankpa, he's doing enjoying a bit more down time than usual, but also getting plenty of work home.
"I’ve been staying home resting and stretching trying to be more flexible," he said. "I’ll work out with my trainer and get some agility work in."
Rivals ranks Nwankpa, a 6-2, 175-pound rising junior, as a four-star prospect. He sits at eight scholarship offers — Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
"It’s a little hectic but it’s a great spot to be at while still being young, providing a lot of options for after high school," Nwankpa said of the recruiting process.
Nwankpa picked up his offer from Michigan during a visit March 1, but he had a pair of trips to Nebraska and Wisconsin get cancelled due to the dead period.
Until Sept. 1 of a prospect's junior year, college coaches can't directly reach out to recruits, so contact will only ramp up for Nwankpa once the fall rolls around.
Nwankpa notes that he hasn't chatted with the Irish staff in a while, but adds, "When we did it was about camps and spring practice." Of course, both camps and spring practices have since been cancelled.
"Notre Dame is prestigious and known for its academics and athletics, which is a huge key for me liking Notre Dame," Nwankpa said.
Nwankpa had a sensational sophomore year. In helping lead Southeast Polk to a 7-3 season, he had highlight plays as a cornerback, safety, running back and wildcat quarterback.
While he's listed as a corner by Rivals, his highest upside at the next level may be as a ball hawking safety, as shown in his sophomore tape.
"I’m looking to get faster and more fluid on the field," Nwankpa said as he heads into his junior year. "Also, I want to be a leader as one of the younger players on the team."
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.