The latest edition of the Rivals250 was released Wednesday and four Irish commits made the cut giving Notre Dame eight total when factoring in yesterday's Rivals100, which also featured a quartet of pledges.

Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit cornerback Isaiah Rutherford leads the way for the Irish prospects ranked inside the top 250, but just outside the top 100 at No. 101 nationally. Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph offensive lineman John Olmstead came in not too far behind at No. 111 nationally.

A pair of defenders round out the Notre Dame flavor on the list: Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Charlotte Providence Day linebacker Osita Ekwonu.

Osafo-Mensah is now ranked the No. 200 player in the class while Ekwonu is No. 228.

There is also one big-time Irish target on the list in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who is the No. 167 prospect nationally. Though listed at tight end, the Notre Dame staff is pursuing Foskey on the defensive side of the ball.

Notre Dame now has eight total prospects ranked among the top 250 prospects per Rivals. Yesterday, Edina (Minn.) High offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (No. 54), Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal safety Litchfield Ajavon (No. 87), Cincinnati Anderson offensive lineman Zeke Correll (No. 95) and Atlanta Marist safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 97) all graced the newest edition of the Rivals100.