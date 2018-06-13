Four Notre Dame Commits Land In New Rivals250
The latest edition of the 2019 Rivals250 was released Wednesday, and four Notre Dame commits made the cut.
Three of them, offensive tackle Quinn Carroll, safety Litchfield Ajavon and offensive lineman John Olmstead were included in Tuesday's Rivals100.
Rounding out the group of Irish commits in the Rivals250 is Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic four-star defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah, checking in at No. 172.
Notre Dame defensive line commits Hunter Spears, Jacob Lacey and Howard Cross are all ranked as four-star prospects outside of the top 250.
