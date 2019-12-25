For the sixth consecutive year in as many football seasons, former Notre Dame offensive lineman Zack Martin made the NFL Pro Bowl as the right guard for the Dallas Cowboys. Martin started all four seasons and 52 games, a school record, with the Fighting Irish from 2010-13.

With his sixth Pro Bowl in as many seasons, Zack Martin could end up setting a new standard among Notre Dame football alumni. (Dallas Cowboys Twitter)

Meanwhile, former Fighting Irish safety Harrison Smith (2007-11) achieved the Pro Bowl distinction for the fifth straight season, while 2014-17 guard Quenton Nelson has been in the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.



Here are the Top 5 Notre Dame alumni to be honored since the first Pro Bowl game, which was played on Jan. 14, 1951:

1. Alan Page & Tim Brown — 9 Also named the NFL MVP in 1971, Page starred for the Minnesota Vikings (1967-78) and then the Chicago Bears (1978-81) for 15 years before his distinguished career as a Supreme Court justice in Minnesota. The 1987 Heisman Trophy winner, Brown was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, the same year as Bettis.



