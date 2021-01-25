At this point, Pro Football Focus is doing some of Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn’s recruiting for him. PFF placed three Irish offensive linemen in its top 101 college football players list of 2020 — left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Robert Hainsey. They joined teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the linebacker who hauled in several major postseason honors, including the Butkus Award. Notre Dame was the lone Power Five team to have three linemen make PFF’s top 101. Kentucky was the only other one with multiple members of its front five on the list. Buffalo had four of its five linemen make the cut, the only Football Bowl Subdivision team to do so.

Pro Football Focus included three of Notre Dame’s offensive linemen in its top 101 players list. (Andris Visockis)

Eichenberg landed at No. 36, the highest ranking of the four Notre Dame players. For the second straight year, he did not give up a sack, and his 90.1 PFF run blocking grade ranked ninth among FBS tackles. PFF also ranks him as the No. 50 overall prospect in the draft on its latest top 100 list. “Eichenberg performed better than any tackle has against Alabama's ferocious defensive front this season, generating an 87.9 PFF grade for the game,” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote. “That wasn't much different from what Eichenberg did all year long. He finished as the sixth-most valuable tackle in the FBS and earned a fringe-elite PFF grade of 89.9.” Hainsey was 20 spots behind him, at No. 56.